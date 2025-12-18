Boss Energy Shares Plunge After Study Withdrawal

Shares in Boss Energy have plummeted, hitting a four-year low after the company withdrew a feasibility study for its Honeymoon project in South Australia. The stock experienced a significant drop of 25 per cent, reflecting investor concern over the project’s viability. Boss Energy is an Australian uranium mining company focused on developing and producing uranium. It aims to become a reliable supplier in the global uranium market.

While Boss Energy confirmed its production and cost guidance for the 2025-26 financial year, it also flagged a potential increase of 15 per cent in all-in sustaining costs for the subsequent year. This projected cost increase has further contributed to investor unease, compounding the negative impact of the withdrawn feasibility study on the Honeymoon project. The rising costs could affect future profitability and project timelines.

The company’s stock performance has been notably poor this year, with an overall decline of 52 per cent. The combination of project setbacks and rising cost projections has created a challenging environment for Boss Energy, impacting investor confidence and driving down share value. Investors will be closely monitoring the company’s next steps as it navigates these challenges.