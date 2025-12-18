Carlton Investments Announces On-Market Buy-Back

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX: CIN), an Australian investment firm, has announced a new on-market buy-back program. Carlton Investments focuses on long-term investments in a diversified portfolio of Australian equities and property. The company’s announcement, released on December 18, 2025, outlines the details of the buy-back, which pertains to its ordinary fully paid securities (ASX code: CIN).

The company intends to repurchase a maximum of 115,000 shares. The buy-back will be facilitated through Ord Minnett. As of the announcement, the total number of securities on issue in the class to be bought back is 26,380,110.

The buy-back is scheduled to commence on January 2, 2026, and is expected to conclude on December 31, 2026. The consideration for the shares bought back will be paid in Australian dollars. Carlton Investments has stated that it reserves the right to vary, suspend, or terminate the buy-back at any time.

The buy-back does not require security holder approval. The announcement was made in accordance with ASX listing rules.