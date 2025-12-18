Epsilon Healthcare (EPN) Bolsters Working Capital Position

Epsilon Healthcare Limited (EPN), an Australian-based healthcare organisation with a diversified portfolio including clinics, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and pharmacy services, has announced measures to strengthen its working capital position. The announcement addresses conditions for the company’s reinstatement on the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Managing Director Peter Giannopoulos has provided a $2,000,000 loan facility to EPN, demonstrating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

According to the announcement, Peter Giannopoulos contributed the loan via a promissory note. Interest on any drawn amount will accrue at 15% per annum. Unless replaced by a secured loan agreement or terminated, the promissory note will expire on 1 June 2027. Furthermore, the repayment date for previous interest-free loans totalling $275,000, also provided by Giannopoulos between February and August 2025, has been extended to 30 June 2027.

In addition to the loan facility, directors Alan Beasley and Zoe Hutchings have agreed to defer payment of director fees. EPN owes Beasley $190,000 and Hutchings $60,000, respectively. The payment date for these fees has been formally extended until 31 March 2027. Similarly, the payment date for Managing Director Peter Giannopoulos’ outstanding salaries and short-term incentive payments, totaling $558,000, has also been extended to 31 March 2027.