Boss Energy Revises Honeymoon Project Outlook

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE), an Australian uranium company focused on developing its Honeymoon ISR uranium project, has announced an amendment to its earlier ‘Honeymoon Update’ ASX announcement. The correction addresses a typographical error regarding FY26 production and cost guidance, clarifying that Boss remains on track to deliver 1.6 million pounds of drummed U3O8, with C1 costs of A$41-45/lb (US$27-29) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of A$64-70/lb (US$41-45/lb). The company confirms there has been no change to the FY26 guidance.\

In a separate update, Boss Energy advised that the Honeymoon Review indicated an expected material and significant deviation from the assumptions underpinning the Company’s 2021 Enhanced Feasibility Study (EFS). This would impact life of mine production and cost from FY27 onwards, primarily due to less continuity of higher-grade mineralisation, mineralisation not overlapping, less leachability and smaller wellfields. As a result, Boss is formally withdrawing the EFS and confirms that it should no longer be relied upon as a guide to future operational performance.\

To address these findings, Boss Energy has initiated a series of accelerated work programs to assess the potential economic benefits of a wide-spaced wellfield design. An initial update will be provided in Q1 CY26, with completion of a Scoping Study targeted for Q2 CY26 and completion of a New Feasibility Study in Q3 CY26. The company believes this design could potentially deliver lower costs and improved lixiviant grades, enhance resource recoverability, and improve the cost structure at the satellite deposits Gould’s Dam and Jason’s Deposit.\

Boss Energy maintains a strong financial position with A$212 million in cash and liquid assets as of 30 September 2025, enabling it to self-fund the key work programs associated with the New Feasibility Study and the potential early development of Gould’s Dam and Jason’s Deposit. The company also reported strong Q2 production at Honeymoon, with 357,000 pounds of U3O8 drummed as of 10 December 2025.