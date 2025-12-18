Woodside CEO O’Neill Resigns, Joins BP

Meg O’Neill has resigned from her position as chief executive officer of Woodside Energy, Australia’s largest energy producer, to take on the role of chief executive at BP. The Woodside board has appointed Liz Westcott as acting chief executive, effective December 18. Woodside Energy is an Australian oil and gas company. It explores, develops, produces, and sells energy resources.

Westcott, who joined Woodside in June 2023, has been leading the company’s Australian operations as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Prior to her role at Woodside, she served as chief operating officer at EnergyAustralia, and before that, spent 25 years at ExxonMobil.

Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder acknowledged O’Neill’s contributions since her appointment in 2021, noting that she laid the groundwork for the company’s recent transformation. During her tenure, Woodside distributed approximately $11 billion in dividends since 2022 and progressed several significant growth projects.

The board has indicated it will consider both internal and external candidates to permanently fill the chief executive role. They aim to make a final appointment in the first quarter of 2026, ensuring a thorough and considered selection process.