Patronus Resources Identifies New Gold Targets at Pine Creek Project

Patronus Resources (ASX: PTN) has announced the identification of additional high-priority gold targets at its Pine Creek Project in the Northern Territory. Patronus Resources is a West Australian and Northern Territory gold, base metals and uranium development and exploration company, with a combined gold Mineral Resource exceeding 1.2Moz gold. The final results from Phase 1 of the company’s inaugural project-wide surface sampling program, comprising 4,718 samples, have been returned, revealing district-scale gold anomalism at Eastern Flank and Burnside SW, complementing anomalies identified in the first batch of assays.

The surface sampling was undertaken on a 400m x 400m grid across most of the company’s tenure. A peak assay result of 1.25g/t Au was returned from the Pedigree anomaly at Eastern Flank. According to Patronus, these results validate the disciplined, systematic exploration strategy it’s executing at Pine Creek. Managing Director John Ingram stated that coherent, district-scale geochemical systems are being defined across areas that have seen little to no modern exploration, highlighting the significant untapped potential of the region.

In-fill sampling on a 100m x 400m grid has been completed over high-priority target areas identified from the first batch of assays, with results expected shortly. The integration of structural mapping, reprocessed geophysics, and the new geochemical dataset has refined a growing pipeline of high-quality drill targets for testing in the 2026 field season. Patronus has executed a series of regional-scale technical programs including a comprehensive geophysical review and reprocessing of historical datasets, a regional structural study, and a regional regolith assessment.

Patronus Resources says it’s well-positioned heading into an aggressive 2026 drilling campaign. Following completion of permitting and the wet season, the team is motivated to advance what it sees as a compelling discovery opportunity. Next steps will involve in-fill sampling on a 100m x 400m grid at the Eastern Flank anomalies and detailed field mapping at Burnside SW. Targets generated from this work will feed into Patronus’ pipeline of existing drill targets for testing during the 2026 field season.