Dotz Nano Announces $2 Million Private Placement

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ), a technology leader driving innovation in material science and nanotechnologies, has announced it will raise approximately A$2.0 million through a private placement. The company has received binding commitments from existing and new institutional and sophisticated investors. The funds are intended for working capital purposes.

The placement will involve the issue of approximately 46,550,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.042 per share. Investors will also receive one free option for every new share subscribed, exercisable at A$0.055 and expiring two years from the issue date. Settlement of the placement is expected on December 19, 2025, with new shares anticipated to commence trading around December 22, 2025.

The issue price represents a discount of 0% to the last closing price on December 15, 2025, and a discount of 19% and 17% to the 14-day and 30-day volume-weighted average market price (VWAP), respectively. Related parties of the Company have committed to invest up to A$180,000 under the placement terms, subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting in early 2026. The company will pay a 5% fee associated with the offer, plus issuance of up to 6,000,000 DTZO listed options.

Dotz CEO Sharon Malka expressed gratitude to existing shareholders and welcomed new investors, noting that about 50% of the raise was secured from new investors. Malka stated that the market has recognised the strategic value of their DotzEarth technology, positioning the Company for sustainable growth and enabling them to demonstrate the viability of their carbon capture technology.