TT Investments Launches Takeover Bid for 360 Capital Group

TT Investments Pty Limited (as trustee for TT Investment Trust) has announced an on-market takeover bid to acquire all stapled securities in 360 Capital Group Limited and 360 Capital Investment Trust (ASX:TGP) that it and its associates do not currently own. TT Investments is offering $0.31 per TGP security. TT Investments Pty Limited acts as trustee for TT Investment Trust.

The bidder is already the largest securityholder of 360 Capital Group. Together with its associates, it has a relevant interest of 76.75% in TGP securities as of 18 December 2025. The offer price of $0.31 per TGP security represents a 24.0% premium to the closing price on 17 December 2025, which was $0.25 per TGP security.

TT Investments believes the offer provides TGP securityholders with an attractive premium to historical trading levels. It also provides an opportunity to realise value for their TGP securities with the certainty of cash consideration. Accepting the offer removes exposure to the risks and uncertainties associated with a potentially illiquid investment in TGP securities.

The offer is unconditional and not subject to any minimum acceptance condition. TGP securityholders who wish to sell their securities on the ASX at the offer price can do so immediately. Morgans Financial Limited has been appointed as the broker to purchase all TGP securities offered at the offer price. The offer opens on 1 January 2026 and closes on 3 February 2026, unless extended.