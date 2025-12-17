Assetora Limited Faces External Administration Amidst Debt Dispute

Assetora Limited (ASX: AOH), advises that Liam Bellamy and Trajan Kukulovski were appointed as external administrators of the Company, pursuant to a general security deed. Assetora Limited operates as a financial services company, specializing in investment and asset management. The company’s announcement follows their previous communication on December 10, 2025, regarding a claim from SILC.

Assetora has formally disputed the debt claimed by SILC, asserting that there are strong grounds to challenge both the validity of the debt and the statutory demand. The company conveyed its disputes to the newly appointed administrators during discussions held last night. However, the administrators have responded, rejecting Assetora’s position on the matter.

In an effort to mitigate further costs and without compromising its legal rights, Assetora has communicated its willingness to settle the alleged debt in full by Tuesday of the upcoming week. The company has requested the administrators to provide a precise payout figure accordingly.

The board of Assetora Limited has authorised the release of this announcement.