American West Metals (ASX: AW1) Identifies New Critical Metal Targets at West Desert Project

American West Metals Limited (AW1) is advancing exploration at its 100%-owned West Desert Project in Utah, USA. American West Metals is an Australian clean energy mining company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. The company’s ongoing resampling program and review of historical drilling data have identified multiple new targets for indium and gallium, significantly enhancing the project’s potential for critical metal resources.

Resampling efforts have confirmed the presence of gallium assays up to 77.3g/t Ga, closely associated with magnetite skarn and CRD near the Juab Fault. This geological setting mirrors that of the world-class Apex mine in Utah, known for its high-grade gallium and germanium within oxidized zones along major structures. The underexplored oxidized areas along the Juab Fault at West Desert are now considered a high-priority target for gallium-focused drilling in 2026.

Managing Director Dave O’Neill highlighted that preparations for the 2026 drill program are underway, including the resampling program and a thorough review of the extensive historical drilling database. The review has refined the exploration targeting model, leading to the definition of multiple new targets for indium, gallium, and other critical metals. The company is also progressing a waste dump resampling program to assess historical silver and base metal mine waste for critical metals.

With drilling permits secured and several high-priority targets identified, American West Metals is poised to enter a pivotal growth phase at West Desert. The company believes the project holds multiple pathways to expand its scale and strategic importance. Furthermore, American West Metals is engaging with US government agencies, positioning itself to contribute significantly to the US critical metals supply chain.