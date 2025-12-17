JPMorgan Appoints New Technology Equity Heads

JPMorgan has announced the appointment of Edward Byun as its global head of technology equity capital markets (ECM), according to an internal memo. Byun, based in San Francisco, joined JPMorgan earlier this year from Goldman Sachs. JPMorgan is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4.1 trillion and operations worldwide. The company provides investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management.

The firm also named Tegh Kapur as head of Americas technology ECM, also situated in San Francisco. Kapur joined JPMorgan last year from Morgan Stanley, bringing with him over 16 years of experience across various markets and financial products. These appointments signal JPMorgan’s ongoing investment in its technology ECM business and its commitment to strengthening leadership in key regions.

Byun brings more than two decades of experience to his new role, offering a global perspective and deep sector expertise to advise clients across markets. JPMorgan emphasised that technology ECM remains a high priority as the firm aims to expand its market share in this sector. Bloomberg News initially reported the leadership changes within JPMorgan’s technology ECM division.

These strategic appointments are expected to bolster JPMorgan’s capabilities in the technology equity capital markets space. Byun and Kapur’s extensive experience and leadership are anticipated to drive growth and enhance client service in the competitive technology sector.