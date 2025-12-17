Bastion Security Group Acquires Phronesis Security

Australian and New Zealand cybersecurity firm Bastion Security Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Phronesis Security, a Melbourne-based specialist in cybersecurity professional services. The transaction is anticipated to be completed in December 2025, with Phronesis’ leadership team remaining invested in the group. Bastion Security Group provides cybersecurity solutions, including managed security operations, penetration testing, and cyber strategy advisory. Phronesis delivers audit and technical assessment certifications to enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure clients.

Founded in 2021 by Elliott Dellys, Phronesis has grown to a team of approximately 15 cybersecurity professionals. This acquisition follows Bastion’s recent Australian expansions through Cythera in Melbourne and Seamless Intelligence in Perth, signifying Bastion’s third local acquisition. This strategic move is set to bolster Bastion’s professional services offering and provide Phronesis’ customers with access to Bastion’s broader service portfolio.

The integration process will see Phronesis gradually incorporated into Bastion’s Australian operations. The companies will work together to utilise the strengths of both organisations, enhancing the group’s overall market presence and professional services capabilities within the cybersecurity sector.

Bonitz Advisory and Thompson Geer acted as advisors for Phronesis in the deal, while EY and Maddocks advised Bastion.