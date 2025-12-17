Tilt Renewables Greenlights Waddi Waddi Wind Farm

Tilt Renewables, a major wind farm developer in Australia, has announced a final investment decision to construct a 108-megawatt wind farm in Western Australia. This marks the first such commitment for a new wind farm project in the country this year. Tilt Renewables is a company focused on developing and operating renewable energy generation facilities. They aim to provide clean, sustainable power to communities and businesses.

According to chief executive Anthony Fowler, this milestone at the Waddi Waddi wind farm, situated in WA’s wheatbelt region, signals a shift in the investment landscape for new projects in Australia. Fowler suggests the previous slowdown in new wind farm commitments, attributed to planning delays, community opposition, and escalating costs, may be easing. Notably, Aula Energy’s project in South Australia is also aiming for a final investment decision by the end of the year.

Tilt Renewables is majority-owned by QIC after AGL Energy divested its stake last month. With all necessary arrangements now finalised, including a 15-year power supply agreement with AGL, construction at Waddi Waddi, located 150 km north of Perth, is set to commence early next year. Macmahon Holdings’ Decmil has been awarded the construction contract, valued at $51 million.

The Waddi Waddi wind farm is slated for commercial operation in 2028. This project represents a significant step forward for renewable energy development in Western Australia and a potential turning point for the broader Australian wind energy sector.