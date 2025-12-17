RocketDNA Secures Approximately $1 Million in New Orders

RocketDNA Ltd (ASX: RKT), a technology services company specialising in AI-powered drone data solutions, has announced it has received approximately $1 million in new purchase orders. The orders come from existing customers and relate to the expansion of current autonomous drone programs. This reflects increasing demand for automation, improved safety tools, and faster access to geospatial data across various mining regions.

The company has now deployed its xBot solution across every Australian state except Tasmania. Clients are reporting increased productivity and improved safety outcomes, which is prompting additional xBot orders to scale operational coverage. RocketDNA’s SiteTube visualisation and reporting platform continues to see increasing adoption, providing real-time access to survey outputs processed through the company’s cloud-based platform, supporting planning, geotechnical review and short-interval operational control.

Key customer updates include a first 12-month contract with BHP Western Australian Iron Ore (WAIO), valued at approximately $350,000. RocketDNA has also secured a 12-month extension for drone-based survey and data services at Assmang’s Khumani Iron Ore Mine in South Africa, valued at approximately ZAR4M (~$360k). Additionally, a new 12-month contract for two survey xBots positioned at the King and Bruce operational areas has been secured with Assmang, valued at approximately ZAR2.2M (~$200k).

Norton Gold Fields continues to engage RocketDNA for survey and data services across its multiple satellite operations, supporting production, ore reconciliation and safety activities. During the period, Norton issued additional purchase orders for two xBot units valued at approximately $240,000, reflecting increased operational usage and ongoing demand for autonomous survey capability.