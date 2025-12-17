Suzerain Commences Compulsory Acquisition of Entertainment Rewards Limited

Suzerain Investment Holdings Ltd has announced the commencement of compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares in Entertainment Rewards Limited (ASX:EAT) not already owned. Entertainment Rewards Limited is an ASX-listed company in the entertainment and leisure sector, offering rewards and loyalty programs. The announcement follows Suzerain acquiring a relevant interest in more than 90% of EAT’s fully paid ordinary shares and more than 75% of the EAT Shares that it offered to acquire under the Offer.

According to the notice lodged with ASIC today, 17 December 2025, Suzerain will now exercise its right to compulsorily acquire the remaining EAT Shares under the compulsory acquisition provisions of the Corporations Act. The compulsory acquisition will occur on the same terms as the original off-market takeover bid. A notice will be dispatched to EAT securityholders no later than 19 December 2025.

Once the compulsory acquisition procedure is complete, Suzerain will pay the consideration for the acquired EAT Shares to EAT. EAT will then notify shareholders on how to claim their entitled consideration, expected to occur no earlier than six weeks from the date of the letter sent to securityholders. Shareholders who accepted the Offer before the scheduled close at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 31 December 2025, will receive their consideration by 12 January 2026.

Under ASX Listing Rule 17.4, the ASX will suspend quotation of EAT Shares five business days after the date of the Notice. Following suspension, the ASX will remove EAT from the official list at the close of trading on a date decided by the ASX. Securityholders with questions are advised to seek professional advice or contact the shareholder information line at 1800 990 479.