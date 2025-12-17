NTAW Holdings Secures Further Covenant Waiver from CBA

NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX: NTD), a company focused on providing innovative technology solutions and services, today announced it has received an extension on its financial covenant waiver from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). The initial waiver, announced on October 1, 2025, covered non-compliance with financial covenants up to December 31, 2025. CBA has now agreed to extend this waiver period to include any non-compliance up to and including March 31, 2026.

According to the announcement, NTAW has been actively reducing its debt. Since June 30, 2025, the company has repaid $12.3 million of its borrowing facility. Further repayments are planned throughout the 2026 financial year. The overall limit of the borrowing facility with CBA has also been reduced by $13 million, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to improve its financial standing.

The extension of the waiver and the reduction in the borrowing facility highlight CBA’s continued support for NTAW. The bank has indicated its commitment to aligning with NTAW’s current trading environment. The existing borrowing facility remains in place with an expiry date of September 30, 2027.

The NTAW board of directors approved the release of this announcement. For further information, contact Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Warwick Hay, at (07) 3212 0950.