Atlas Arteria Seeks Toll Hike on Greenway

Atlas Arteria has submitted an application to regulators in Virginia, USA, requesting approval to increase the maximum toll rates on the Dulles Greenway. The application seeks to adjust both peak and off-peak tolls for vehicles using the roadway. Atlas Arteria is a global owner, operator and developer of toll roads, with a portfolio spanning Europe and North America. The company strives to create value through active management of its assets and delivering essential infrastructure.

The primary request outlines a rise in the peak toll for two-axle vehicles to $US5.80. The off-peak toll would also see an increase, reaching US95¢. These adjustments are part of Atlas Arteria’s strategy to optimise revenue from the Dulles Greenway, a key asset in its portfolio. The proposal will be subject to regulatory review and approval before implementation.

The Dulles Greenway has not received approval for a peak toll increase since April 2019. The most recent off-peak toll increase was implemented in January 2022. The current application reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align toll rates with operational costs and market conditions. The decision by Virginia regulators will significantly impact future toll rates for users of the Dulles Greenway.