PointsBet Names New Group Chief Executive

PointsBet Holdings, a corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland, has announced the appointment of Andrew Catterall as its new group chief executive officer. The appointment is effective from February 1, pending customary gaming licensing and regulatory approvals. PointsBet is known for its innovative sports and racing wagering products, advanced technology, and customer-focused approach.

Catterall, who currently serves as the chief executive officer for PointsBet Australia, will be taking over the reins from Sam Swanell. Swanell will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition, supporting the business during a handover period. Following this, he will transition into an advisory role while continuing to serve on the board as an executive director.

The leadership transition marks a new chapter for the company, as it navigates the evolving landscape of online sports betting and iGaming. Catterall’s experience within the Australian market is expected to assist PointsBet as it continues its growth strategy.

PointsBet has not yet provided further details regarding its strategic objectives under Catterall’s leadership. The company’s focus remains on its ongoing operations across its various global markets, and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.