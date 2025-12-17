IperionX Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

IperionX has announced its titanium production and manufacturing operations at its Virginia campus in the United States have achieved ISO 9001 certification. This certification affirms that the company’s quality management systems align with stringent ISO 9001 requirements. IperionX is focused on producing sustainable, low-carbon titanium metal powders. The company aims to utilise titanium to create advanced products.

The certification follows an independent third-party audit. The audit confirmed the company’s adherence to ISO 9001 requirements. These requirements encompass process control, documentation, traceability, corrective action, and continuous improvement. Achieving this standard demonstrates IperionX’s commitment to maintaining high-quality operational practices.

IperionX stated that the certification bolsters the integrity of its manufacturing processes. As production scales, this certification is crucial. It also underpins customer qualification and procurement processes. This spans across key sectors including defence, aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics markets.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for IperionX, validating its dedication to quality and operational excellence in the advanced materials sector. The ISO 9001 certification should improve customer confidence and strengthen IperionX’s position in the market.