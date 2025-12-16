hummgroup Receives Section 203D Notice and Credit Corp Proposal

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM), a diversified financial services company offering instalment plans for businesses and consumers across Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, and the United Kingdom, has announced it received a notice under section 203D of the Corporations Act from Jeremy Raper and Collins Street Value Fund on December 15, 2025. The notice expresses an intention to propose resolutions at a general meeting to remove Andrew Abercrombie, Robert Hines, and Andrew Darbyshire as directors, along with any director appointed after December 15. hummgroup has not received any notice requesting a meeting to consider these resolutions.

In a separate announcement, hummgroup confirmed the receipt of a non-binding indicative proposal from Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX: CCP) to acquire 100% of the company. The indicative proposal, received on November 19, 2025, outlines two potential acquisition methods: a scheme of arrangement at $0.77 per hummgroup share in cash, or an off-market takeover offer at $0.72 per share in cash if the scheme is unsuccessful. The takeover offer is conditional upon Credit Corp achieving acceptances for 50.1% of hummgroup’s shares.

The hummgroup Board, supported by financial and legal advisors, is currently evaluating Credit Corp’s proposal. While committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and open to a proposal that delivers appropriate value, the Board has emphasized that the Credit Corp proposal is non-binding, incomplete, and subject to numerous conditions, including due diligence, final board approval, and regulatory approvals.

hummgroup has engaged in discussions with Credit Corp and offered due diligence, subject to an NDA. The company has stressed there is no certainty that any transaction will proceed and advises shareholders to take no action at this time, promising to keep the market informed according to its continuous disclosure obligations.