Variscan Mines Secures Key Permitting Approval for San Jose Mine Restart

Variscan Mines Limited (ASX:VAR) has announced a significant milestone in its strategy to restart the San Jose Mine in Spain. The company, which is focused on exploring and developing zinc projects, has received official approval from the Government of Cantabria for its Preliminary Mining Plan (‘Anteproyecto’) covering permits and concessions for the San Jose and Udias Mines. These mines form a key part of the Novales-Udias Project located in northern Spain.

The approval of the Anteproyecto is a major step forward, granting Variscan the necessary permits to conduct pre-works, site and underground development, and trial mining activities. These activities are essential for the proposed San Jose Mine Restart. This follows the authorisation of the Restoration Plan for the Mining Licences previously granted for the San Jose and Udias Mines. The Anteproyecto serves as a foundational document informing the Government and enabling initial operational approvals to be granted.

The Anteproyecto specifically approves the general characteristics of the future mining restart. It allows for the adaptation of existing facilities required for larger-scale mining, with a focus on mine access, transportation, electrical installation, drainage, and underground safety. Variscan has already secured approvals for the Mining Licence, Restoration Plan, and Plan de Labores. The company is progressing additional permit applications, with further details to be included in the forthcoming Mine ReStart Study.

Stewart Dickson, Managing Director & CEO of Variscan, stated that the approval is a major milestone advancing the Novales-Udias Zinc Project towards recommencing production. He noted that the company now has the necessary permits to conduct all pre-works and development required to enable the Mine Restart, along with lower-volume trial mining and stockpiling. The Mine ReStart Study, once published, will provide a realistic plan for early cash flow from small-scale production, repositioning Variscan as a cash-flow-generating zinc producer.