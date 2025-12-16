Orica Sees Strong Start to Fiscal Year

Orica’s chief executive, Sanjeev Gandhi, has announced a strong start to the 2026 financial year, citing continued high demand for the company’s commercial explosives and blasting products. The company is navigating inflationary pressures, energy costs and geopolitical uncertainty through disciplined execution and capital allocation. Orica is a global company that provides mining and infrastructure solutions. It is the world’s largest provider of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining and infrastructure markets.

Mr. Gandhi noted the ongoing robust demand for blasting technology, specialty mining chemicals, and digital solutions. He expressed confidence in Orica’s ability to achieve profitable growth across all three of its business segments, ultimately creating lasting value for both customers and shareholders. The company believes it is well-positioned to continue delivering on expectations.

According to RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Wilson, Orica’s overall outlook for 2026 remains consistent with the information provided on November 13. Mr. Wilson indicated that the current outlook aligns with RBC Capital Markets’ existing earnings forecasts for the company.

The market responded positively to the announcement, with Orica’s shares experiencing a rise of 1.8 per cent in morning trade. This reflects investor confidence in the company’s performance and future prospects, buoyed by the strong start to the fiscal year and consistent outlook.