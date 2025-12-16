Tinybeans Group Completes Entitlement Offer, Raises $1.7 Million

Tinybeans Group Limited (TNY), a leading global consumer subscription platform serving millions of Millennial and Gen Z parents and their families monthly, has announced the completion of its entitlement offer. The company focuses on providing a private photo-sharing app and media platform that connects families and turns moments into memories. The offer, which closed on December 12, 2025, aimed to raise A$3.5 million through the issuance of new shares.

According to the announcement, approximately A$1.1 million was raised from eligible shareholders before transaction costs, leaving a shortfall of A$2.4 million. Morgans Corporate Limited, acting as underwriter, partially underwrote A$500,000 of the shortfall, which was then sub-underwritten by Thorney Investment Group. As a result, the total amount raised under the Entitlement Offer reached A$1.7 million.

The company expects to place the remaining residual shortfall of A$1.8 million within three months following the offer’s closure. Tinybeans intends to use the funds raised to provide management with added flexibility to support working capital and growth initiatives. This includes the integration of Qeepsake journaling features and its subscriber base into the Tinybeans platform.

New shares issued under the Entitlement Offer are expected to be allotted on December 18, 2025, with trading commencing on the Australian Securities Exchange the following day. Following the Entitlement Offer, Thorney Investment Group’s voting power will increase to 31.037%.