Orezone Gold Achieves First Gold Pour from Bomboré Hard Rock Expansion

Orezone Gold Corporation (ORE: ASX), a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring the Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso, has announced the successful completion of its first gold pour from the new 2.5Mtpa hard rock expansion at its Bomboré mine. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company as it transitions into a higher production phase.

The company stated that the commissioning of the plant is now complete, with mill throughput averaging 78% of its nameplate capacity during the initial five days of operations. This culminated in the first gold pour on December 15, 2025. Orezone’s President and CEO, Patrick Downey, extended his gratitude to those involved in the project’s construction and commissioning, noting that the stage 1 expansion was delivered on time and on budget over approximately 12 months.

Orezone anticipates declaring commercial production in early Q1-2026. The hard rock expansion is expected to increase overall gold production at Bomboré by 45%, projecting between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The company views this as a substantial cash flow inflection point, supported by its strong balance sheet and high gold prices.

Orezone is also progressing with stage 2 of the hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to further increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces. Further information can be found on the company’s website.