Lendlease CFO to Step Down in February

Lendlease has announced that its Group Chief Financial Officer, Simon Dixon, will step down from his position on February 28, following the release of the company’s half-year financial results. Dixon’s departure comes as part of a planned transition, driven by his decision to relocate to Asia. Lendlease is an international property and investment group with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company specialises in creating urban precincts, communities, and infrastructure.

Dixon has served as Group CFO since 2021. His tenure saw him playing what Lendlease described as a crucial role in executing the company’s May 2024 strategy. He also spearheaded a group-wide finance transformation program aimed at streamlining financial operations and improving efficiency.

Taking over the reins from March 1 will be Andrew Nieland, who currently serves as the chief financial officer of Lendlease Investment Management. Nieland previously held the position of Group Financial Controller, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role.

To ensure a smooth handover and continued strategic guidance, Dixon will remain with Lendlease in a strategic advisory capacity until December 31. During this period, he will also chair the capital recycling steering committee, providing oversight on key financial strategies. This arrangement is designed to leverage Dixon’s expertise during the transition period.