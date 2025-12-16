SCEE Bags $90 Million in New Contracts

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (SCEE) has announced new contract wins totalling approximately $90 million. The awards span data centre and rail projects located in New South Wales. SCEE is an ASX-listed company that provides electrical, instrumentation, communication and maintenance services to the resources, infrastructure and commercial sectors. The company offers comprehensive engineering solutions across Australia and internationally.

The group is set to deliver multiple packages for DigiCo Infrastructure REIT’s SYD1 20-megawatt data centre expansion in Sydney’s inner west. The works encompass electrical, fire services and switchboard manufacturing, with completion slated for the second quarter of 2026. Heyday will manage the main electrical scope, Force Fire will deliver fire services, and Trivantage Manufacturing will supply generator and UPS switchboards manufactured in Sydney.

In a separate development, Heyday, a subsidiary of SCEE, has received authorisation to proceed with the electrical and communications systems package for Sydney Metro’s St Marys Station on the Western Sydney Airport line. This project is part of the Parklife Metro JV.

Heyday will be responsible for installing low-voltage electrical and communications services, with works commencing immediately. The metro works are targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027, further expanding SCEE’s involvement in key infrastructure projects.