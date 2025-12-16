Bulletin Resources Sells Lake Rebecca Tenements

Bulletin Resources has agreed to sell three tenements from its Lake Rebecca Gold Project to Ramelius Resources for $500,000 in cash. The tenements are considered non-core assets by Bulletin and are located adjacent to Ramelius’ 1.4 million-ounce Rebecca Gold Project in Western Australia. Bulletin Resources is focused on exploring and developing resource projects, aiming to create value for shareholders through discovery and strategic acquisitions. The company’s diverse portfolio includes gold, lithium, and nickel projects across Western Australia.

The sale allows Bulletin Resources to concentrate its exploration efforts on the northern and western portions of its Lake Rebecca landholding, including a 509 square kilometre package acquired in March 2023. The agreement also stipulates that Bulletin will be reimbursed for all statutory rents, rates, and taxes paid on the sold tenements.

Bulletin Resources reports it remains well-funded, with cash and investments totalling $18.85 million as of September 30. The company is actively progressing geological reviews and drill target assessments on the central and western trends of the Lake Rebecca project. These assessments include sites such as Graham’s Find and Bosses Dam, as Bulletin seeks to identify and develop further gold resources within its remaining landholding.

The transaction represents a strategic move for both companies, allowing Ramelius to consolidate its position in the Rebecca Gold Project area and enabling Bulletin to streamline its exploration focus and maintain a strong financial position.