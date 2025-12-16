DroneShield Shares Soar After Securing $49.6m Contract

DroneShield shares have surged for a second consecutive day after securing a substantial $49.6 million contract. The deal, facilitated through a European reseller, involves supplying a military end-customer with the company’s advanced counter-drone technology. DroneShield specialises in developing and selling sophisticated drone detection and countermeasure solutions. Its products are used to protect people, organisations and critical infrastructure from rogue drones. Following the announcement, the company’s shares rose 19.6 per cent in early trading on Tuesday, building on a 10.6 per cent increase on Monday.

The contract encompasses DroneShield’s handheld counter-drone systems, along with related accessories and software updates. Importantly, a significant portion of the hardware required to fulfil the order is already held in the company’s existing inventory, streamlining the delivery process. The company anticipates completing all deliveries and receiving full cash payments by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The contract is not subject to any additional material conditions.

Despite recent volatility, DroneShield has experienced significant overall growth this year. Since January 1, shares have increased by 250 per cent, although the price has fallen 60 per cent since its peak in October. This new contract provides a strong boost and reinforces DroneShield’s position in the counter-drone market. The company continues to focus on innovation and expansion in response to growing global demand.