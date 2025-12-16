Star Entertainment CEO Departs, Mathieson Jnr Steps In

The Star Entertainment Group has announced the immediate departure of its chief executive officer, Steven McCann. Bruce Mathieson Jnr will assume the role of executive chairman, taking on additional responsibilities as the company searches for a permanent CEO. The Star Entertainment Group operates casinos and entertainment facilities across Australia. The company has faced regulatory scrutiny and is undergoing significant remediation efforts.

According to the company, McCann will remain available to assist with government and regulator interactions until 8 July 2026, ensuring a smooth handover during this transitional period. This arrangement aims to provide continuity as The Star navigates ongoing regulatory matters and continues its remediation plan.

Bruce Mathieson Jnr acknowledged McCann’s contributions, stating, “On behalf of the board I want to thank Steve for his strong leadership and hard work during one of the most complex and challenging periods for The Star. Steve joined at a time of crisis for The Star and has helped to deliver a critical financial reset for the business and successfully progressed our remediation plan, which have laid the foundations for The Star’s long-term future success. We wish him well in his next endeavours.”

The appointment of Mathieson Jnr as executive chairman and acting CEO signifies a pivotal moment for The Star Entertainment Group as it continues to address past issues and pursue its long-term strategic goals.