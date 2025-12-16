T. Rowe Price Maintains Balanced Global Outlook

T. Rowe Price has announced it is maintaining a balanced stance across global risk assets, despite what it describes as extended valuations. The fund manager stated that current earnings trends and overall economic growth remain supportive, largely underpinned by consistent fiscal and monetary policy across most regions. T. Rowe Price is a global investment management firm that provides a wide range of investment strategies to individuals and institutions. The company aims to deliver long-term investment performance through rigorous research and risk management.

In the United States, economic growth is significantly driven by capital spending related to artificial intelligence, although the firm has observed some signs of a softening labour market. For Australia, recent economic data has been surprisingly positive, leading T. Rowe Price to believe that further interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia are unlikely in the near term.

The fund manager also noted that the growth environment in both Europe and Japan is showing signs of improvement. This is attributed to increased fiscal support and a reduction in inflation, which is allowing for monetary easing in these regions. Despite the generally positive outlook, T. Rowe Price highlighted several key risks that could impact global markets. These risks include the narrow concentration of earnings growth related to AI, persistent inflation, a faster-than-expected deterioration in the labour market, and ongoing geopolitical tensions worldwide.