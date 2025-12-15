E79 Gold Mines Commences High-Resolution Gravity Survey at Cue Gold Project

E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX:E79), a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing gold resources in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, has commenced a high-resolution gravity survey at its recently acquired Cue Gold Project. The project is located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Data acquisition is expected to take approximately three weeks.

The gravity survey is a key dataset for mapping potential cross-cutting structures, which are important for defining and mapping gold mineralised structures. Following the completion of the survey, data processing is scheduled for January 2026. Historical magnetic data will also be reprocessed alongside the newly acquired gravity data to further aid geological interpretation and target generation.

CEO of E79 Gold, Ned Summerhayes, stated that the company has moved swiftly to initiate the survey less than two weeks after gaining control of the Cue Gold Project. He noted the success of gravity surveys in unlocking value at the adjacent Day Dawn goldfield, where over 1.8 million ounces of gold have been mined since the 1890s. The company anticipates that the survey results will define priority drill targets, advancing exploration on this prospective project.

The Cue Gold Project covers an area of approximately 65km² and is situated immediately south of the Day Dawn goldfield, highlighted by Westgold’s Great Fingall Gold Mine. The geological setting is considered highly prospective for high-grade quartz reef-hosted gold deposits.