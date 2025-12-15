EV Resources Confirms Exceptional Antimony Recovery at Los Lirios

EV Resources (ASX: EVR), a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on securing the North American antimony supply chain, has announced the successful completion of initial preliminary metallurgical testing for the Los Lirios Antimony Project in Oaxaca, Mexico. The test work confirms high antimony recoveries can be achieved through a simple, gravity-only process, presenting a major advancement in processing strategy and anticipated project economics.

The preliminary metallurgical program confirms an excellent total antimony recovery of 90.8% using a simple, reagent-free, two-stage gravity process. Gravity-only processing significantly outperformed the flotation-based flowsheet, achieving 90.8% recovery compared to 85.3%. High-quality concentrates were produced, grading between 22% – 36% Sb from a head grade of 4.6% Sb. The tailings grade was very low at 0.37% Sb, indicating minimal metal loss and high efficiency.

Results support a lower CAPEX scenario via a simplified plant design, reduced permitting requirements (no reagents), and an accelerated pathway to restart. A separate high-grade sulphide sample (31.2% Sb) returned 99.2% recovery via rougher flotation followed by regrinding of rougher concentrate and two-stage cleaning, with a calculated grade of 50.7% antimony of the concentrate. This confirms significant potential for high recoveries for deeper sulphide mineralisation.

The immediate focus is on engineering and refurbishment costing for the Tecomatlán Plant to support an investment decision by year end. Managing Director and CEO, Mike Brown, commented that the metallurgical results from Los Lirios are extremely encouraging, confirming that high recoveries above 90% can be achieved through a simple, efficient gravity circuit, materially enhancing the project’s development pathway.