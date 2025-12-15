Intelligent Monitoring Group Completes $20 Million Placement

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (IMB: ASX), a technical security and fire services business, has successfully completed a placement to new and existing institutional investors, raising approximately $20 million. The placement involved the issue of approximately 34.5 million new shares at a price of $0.58 per share. This placement was conducted under the company’s existing placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

The issue price of $0.58 per new share represents a 10.1% discount to the last closing price of $0.645 on December 12, 2025, and a 3.3% discount to the 5-day volume-weighted average price of $0.60 up to and including December 12, 2025. Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Morgans Corporate Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement, with AE Advisors acting as independent advisor.

The net proceeds from the placement will be used to bolster working capital following the proposed acquisition of Tyco New Zealand and Red Wolf Security, which was announced on December 11, 2025. The funds will also cover associated transaction costs. Following the placement, the company anticipates its pro-forma gearing will return to 1.6x Net Debt to EBITDA, aligning with pre-acquisition levels.

Managing Director Dennison Hambling commented that the acquisition of Tyco NZ and Red Wolf will strengthen IMG’s footprint in New Zealand and facilitate faster organic growth. He added that the strategic placement, which was well-supported by new institutional shareholders, positions IMG favourably to continue its trajectory as a leading technical Security and Fire Services business. The new shares are expected to settle on December 22, 2025, with allotment expected on December 23, 2025.