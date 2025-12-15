International Graphite Signs Letter of Intent with ALKEEMIA for Graphite Purification Services

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6), focused on developing a leading position in the western graphite supply chain, has announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with ALKEEMIA S.p.A for graphite purification tolling services. ALKEEMIA is one of Europe’s largest producers of hydrofluoric acid and fluoroderivatives, operating from its base in Port Marghera, Venice, Italy.

Under the terms of the letter of intent, International Graphite has been allocated up to 50% of the start-up processing capacity at ALKEEMIA’s 200 t/y Industrial Graphite Purification Plant, scheduled to commence operations in quarter one of 2026. IG6 intends to increase supply as the facility scales up to its name plate processing capacity. ALKEEMIA is targeting a phased expansion of its graphite purification capacity, scaling to 20,000 t/y by 2030.

Andrew Worland, Managing Director and CEO of International Graphite, stated that partnering with ALKEEMIA on purification services could be transformational for the company’s plans. He noted that access to commercial toll treatment services would remove considerable capital expenditure and operational risk as International Graphite scales its operations and product suite.

The two companies are also exploring ways to further integrate their respective businesses to achieve greater capital and operating efficiencies. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of International Graphite Limited.