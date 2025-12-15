Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives believes Wall Street is at a critical juncture regarding Tesla, with debates focused on the timeline for the emergence of Robotaxis. Ives anticipates an accelerated launch of Robotaxi services across the United States, with volume production of Cybercabs expected to commence around April or May. Tesla is an electric vehicle and clean energy company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and leases electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems. It also installs and maintains such systems and sells solar electricity.

Ives emphasises Tesla’s advancements in artificial intelligence, positioning autonomous driving and robotics as central to the company’s strategy leading into 2026. He suggests these developments could significantly reshape Tesla’s trajectory and define its future. The analyst maintains an outperform rating on Tesla stock, with a 12-month price target of $US600.

Ives projects that Tesla could achieve a market capitalisation of $US2 trillion within the next year, potentially reaching $US3 trillion by the end of 2026 as full-scale production of its autonomous and robotics initiatives gets underway. In a bullish scenario, Ives foresees Tesla’s stock price reaching $US800 over the next 12 to 18 months.

As of Monday afternoon in New York, Tesla’s stock was trading at $US476.74, giving the company a market capitalisation of $US1.49 trillion.