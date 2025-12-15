Deepwater Predicts Nasdaq Surge by 2026

Deepwater Asset Management, a technology-focused investment firm, has released ten predictions for 2026, highlighting expectations for substantial growth in the tech sector. Deepwater expects the Nasdaq to increase by more than 10 per cent, driven primarily by advancements and investments in artificial intelligence. According to Deepwater’s analysis, the current market environment indicates a sustained bull market, with controlled expectations mitigating the risk of a significant bubble formation. Deepwater Asset Management is a tech-focused investment firm that provides insights and analysis on technology trends. It is known for its research-driven approach to investment.

Additional predictions from Deepwater include the outperformance of small-cap tech companies relative to the broader tech market. They also project that hyperscaler capital expenditure growth will exceed 50 per cent. Regarding Apple, Deepwater anticipates the launch of a new and well-received version of Siri before the end of April. They also predict that Tim Cook will remain the CEO of Apple until at least the end of 2027.

Deepwater further suggests that Apple is poised to be the top-performing stock among the ‘magnificent seven’ through June. This forecast is based on expectations that iPhone sales will surpass expectations in the December and March quarters, leading to an expanding valuation multiple.

Looking ahead to 2026, Deepwater believes Google will emerge as the best-performing megacap tech stock. They cite Google’s robust position in developing a fully integrated AI stack as a key factor driving this anticipated success. These predictions reflect Deepwater’s outlook on the evolving technology landscape and its potential impact on market performance.