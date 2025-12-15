Jamie Grant, the global chair of investment banking at J.P. Morgan (JPM.N), will retire early next year after more than four decades with the Wall Street firm. This is according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. is a multinational financial services firm. It provides investment banking, asset management, private banking, and treasury services to corporations, institutions, and individuals.

Grant joined J.P. Morgan in 1980 and played a key role in establishing the firm’s investment banking division. He advised U.S. and European clients on raising capital in the Eurobond market and contributed to the development of global interest rate derivatives, as stated in the memo. Bloomberg News initially reported Grant’s upcoming retirement.

Later in his career, Grant helped establish J.P. Morgan’s U.S. equities business. He collaborated with policymakers during regulatory changes following the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act. He also oversaw the firm’s first IPO and equity underwriting.

Following J.P. Morgan’s merger with Chase, Grant led consumer, retail, and healthcare investment banking. In 2013, he was appointed global chair of investment banking. In this role, he advised on numerous mergers and financing transactions, according to the memo.