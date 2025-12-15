Seven West Media Sets Vote on Acquisition

Seven West Media has announced the key dates for its proposed acquisition by Southern Cross. The media company, known for its television, newspaper, and digital media assets, is seeking shareholder approval for the scheme of arrangement which would finalise the deal. Seven West Media operates primarily in Australia.

A meeting has been scheduled for December 22, where shareholders will cast their votes on the proposed scheme. The outcome of this vote will be a critical step in determining whether the acquisition proceeds as planned. All shareholders are encouraged to review the details of the proposal before the vote.

Assuming that the shareholders approve the deal, the next stage involves a second court hearing. This hearing, scheduled for December 23, will take place in the Supreme Court of New South Wales. The purpose of the hearing is to seek formal approval of the scheme from the court.

If both shareholder and court approvals are secured, Seven West Media will move closer to finalising the acquisition of Southern Cross. Southern Cross is an Australian media company with radio and television assets. The successful completion of this acquisition would represent a significant development in the Australian media landscape.