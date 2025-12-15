Symal Group Secures $300 Million Debt Facility

Symal Group has successfully secured $300 million in new revolving corporate debt and bank guarantee facilities. This significant financial move aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and provide enhanced funding capacity to support its next phase of growth. Symal Group is a diversified construction and infrastructure company that delivers projects across various sectors, including property, resources, and energy. The company prides itself on innovative solutions and sustainable practices.

The new facilities realign Symal’s existing debt structure, offering committed liquidity, improved covenant headroom, and greater flexibility. These enhancements will enable Symal to pursue inorganic growth opportunities more effectively. The debt facilities are structured under a common terms deed with bilateral agreements across three-year evergreen facilities. National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Westpac Banking Corporation initially provided these facilities.

In addition to the debt facilities, Symal Group has also increased its performance bonding facility with Asset Insure. The facility has been increased from $50 million to $100 million. This enhancement provides Symal with additional security and capacity for its growing project portfolio. The increased bonding facility and the new debt facilities collectively position Symal for continued expansion and financial stability.