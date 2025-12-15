IperionX to Supply Titanium Parts to US Navy

IperionX has received a prototype purchase order from Carver Pump Company to manufacture titanium components for use in US Navy pump systems. This order signifies the transition from the planning phase to active production under a formal prototyping project. IperionX specialises in creating low-carbon titanium metal powders and advanced titanium products, aiming to be a leading developer of titanium for various industries. Carver Pump Company designs and manufactures pumps for demanding applications.

The order will be supported by consistent output from IperionX’s titanium metal powder facility located in Virginia. As part of this project, IperionX will use its domestically produced titanium powder and in-house manufacturing capabilities to produce and test casting replacements, improving the strength and durability of naval infrastructure.

The project aims to drastically cut down production times, with each component expected to be produced in less than a week. This rapid manufacturing capability promises to significantly reduce delays in both shipbuilding and ongoing maintenance operations for the US Navy.

This collaboration highlights the increasing demand for advanced materials and efficient manufacturing processes within the defence sector, demonstrating the potential for innovative technologies to enhance critical infrastructure and supply chains.