4DMedical Gains Regulatory Approval in Canada

4DMedical has announced it has received regulatory approval in Canada for its CT:VQ technology. The approval, granted by Health Canada, allows for immediate commercial deployment of CT:VQ across the country through 4DMedical’s partnership with Philips. CT:VQ is now officially registered as a Class 2 medical device in the Canadian market.

4DMedical is a medical technology company that is developing advanced respiratory imaging for various diseases and conditions. Philips is a diversified health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. The Canadian market represents a significant opportunity for 4DMedical, encompassing over 800,000 potential procedures annually. The country has approximately 560 CT scanners, predominantly located in hospitals, which collectively perform more than 6.4 million scans each year.

The regulatory approval complements 4DMedical’s existing partnership with Philips, which spans both the United States and Canada. This partnership enables Philips to deploy dedicated sales and clinical specialists to facilitate the adoption of CT:VQ. 4DMedical anticipates that the collaboration with Philips will accelerate the integration of its technology into Canadian healthcare facilities, enhancing diagnostic capabilities for respiratory conditions.