The Australian sharemarket opened lower on Monday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and a cautious tone ahead of the federal government’s mid-year budget and economic update. By 10.20am AEDT, the S&P/ASX 200 had fallen 49.9 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 8,647.4 with all 11 sectors trading in negative territory.

Materials led the declines after copper prices fell more than 3 per cent on Friday amid a broader risk-off move in global markets. BHP slipped 1.8 per cent, while Fortescue eased 0.09 per cent despite announcing a binding deal to acquire full ownership of Canadian-listed Alta Copper. In financials, the major banks were mixed, while ASX Limited dropped 2.9 per cent after agreeing to governance changes that include holding an additional $150 million in capital and lowering its dividend payout ratio.

In company news,