SpaceX Valuation Soars to $1.2 Trillion

SpaceX is proceeding with an insider share sale that values Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company at approximately $US800 billion, equivalent to $1.2 trillion in Australian currency. This development positions SpaceX for what could potentially become the largest initial public offering in history. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company aims to revolutionise space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling humans to live on other planets.

A company message viewed by Bloomberg on Friday indicated that SpaceX is preparing for a potential public offering in 2026. The IPO is intended to finance an “insane flight rate” for its developmental Starship rocket, artificial intelligence data centres located in space, and the establishment of a base on the moon. The memo to shareholders from chief financial officer Bret Johnsen outlined the per-share price at $US421 in its latest secondary offering.

This price represents nearly double the $US212 per share set in July, when the company was valued at $US400 billion. The new valuation surpasses the previous record of $US500 billion set by ChatGPT owner OpenAI in October. With this valuation, SpaceX reclaims its position as the world’s most valuable privately held company.

Should Musk choose to proceed with the IPO, it would mark another ambitious undertaking for him. However, its success hinges on SpaceX successfully executing a series of bold and risky plans over the coming years. The execution of these plans will be critical for the company to achieve its ambitious goals in space exploration and technology.