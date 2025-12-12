Reddit challenges Australia’s under-16 social media ban in High Court

Reddit has launched a High Court challenge against Australia’s new social media ban for children under 16, arguing the law is unconstitutional and disproportionately restricts political communication.

The challenge was filed days after the legislation came into effect on Wednesday, requiring major online platforms to prevent under-16s from holding accounts. Reddit said it is complying with the law while simultaneously seeking to have it declared invalid or to be excluded from its scope.

In its court filing, Reddit argues the legislation breaches the implied freedom of political communication under Australia’s constitution. The company says the ban limits teenagers’ ability to participate in political discussion and reduces the overall flow of political information in Australia.

“The political views of children inform the electoral choices of many current electors, including their parents and teachers,” Reddit said in its application, adding that young people’s perspectives are part of broader democratic discourse.

The law targets 10 major services, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, X, Threads, Twitch, Kick and Reddit. All have implemented age-assurance measures to varying degrees. Platforms are required to take “reasonable steps” to prevent under-16s from having accounts, including methods such as behavioural inference, facial age estimation using selfies, identity documents or linked financial details.

Reddit argues the measures force “intrusive and potentially insecure verification processes” on both adults and minors, while failing to address access to logged-out content, which remains available on many platforms. The company notes that most Reddit content can be viewed without an account and argues that minors may be safer when logged in, as accounts allow content restrictions and safety controls.

The company also disputes whether it should be classified as a social media platform under the legislation. Reddit says it operates primarily as a pseudonymous, topic-based forum focused on knowledge-sharing rather than personal networking. It does not import contact lists, promote real-time presence, or encourage friend-based interaction, it argues.

“Interaction between end-users is incidental to Reddit’s primary purpose,” the company said, describing itself as fundamentally different from platforms centred on personal profiles, photo sharing or event organisation.

Reddit said the challenge was not an attempt to avoid compliance or retain young users for commercial reasons, noting that most Reddit users are adults and advertising is not targeted to people under 18. The platform’s age rating on Apple’s App Store is 17+.

The Albanese government said it would not comment in detail while the matter is before the courts. A spokesperson said the government was “on the side of Australian parents and kids, not platforms” and would stand by the legislation.

Reddit’s case is separate from an earlier High Court challenge brought by New South Wales Libertarian MP John Ruddick’s Digital Freedom Project, as well as a separate action filed by two 15-year-olds arguing the ban infringes political communication rights. Legal experts have said implied freedom challenges are difficult to win, as courts often find legislation proportionate to legitimate policy goals.

Australia’s ban is the world’s strictest restriction on children’s social media use, removing parental consent exemptions and drawing global attention from governments and technology companies alike.