Schroders Boosts Fixed Income Division

Schroders has announced the appointment of Chris Walter as fund manager within its fixed income division, effective this January. This move signals Schroders’ intent to reinforce its credit capabilities and drive further growth across its fixed income strategies. Schroders is a global asset manager offering a range of investment solutions to institutions, intermediaries, and individuals worldwide. The company manages investments across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and real estate.

Walter brings a wealth of experience to the role, joining Schroders from Macquarie Asset Management, where he held the position of senior credit strategist within the fixed income team. His background also includes significant tenures at AMP, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and Royal Bank of Scotland, where he served in various credit analyst capacities.

In his new capacity, Walter will concentrate on credit research and portfolio management. He is expected to collaborate closely with Helen Mason, the head of credit, and the wider fixed income team. The appointment is part of Schroders’ broader strategy to enhance its fixed income offerings and meet growing client demand.

Schroders aims to leverage Walter’s expertise to bolster its credit research capabilities and further refine its portfolio management strategies. The company anticipates that Walter’s extensive experience will contribute to the continued success and expansion of its fixed income division.