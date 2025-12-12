Hot Stocks: 4DMedical, Hazer Group, EBR Systems

The Australian sharemarket is higher on Friday, with the S&P/ASX 200 rallying in late morning trade as a surge in commodity prices lifted the index. By 12.30pm, the benchmark was up 1.1 per cent at 8684.4 and on track for its biggest daily gain in three weeks, led by materials as gold and copper prices surged. Gold miners advanced sharply, with Newmont, Northern Star and Evolution Mining among the standouts, while BHP and Rio Tinto gained on record copper prices. The major banks also moved higher. Technology stocks lagged the broader market, tracking weakness in Nasdaq futures after Oracle fell sharply in overnight trade, weighing on names such as TechnologyOne and Life360.

Across the week, the ASX is modestly higher, up about 0.6 per cent so far. Trading was dominated by central bank signals, with the Reserve Bank of Australia striking a hawkish tone early in the week and pushing rate-cut expectations further out, while the US Federal Reserve delivered a third consecutive rate cut on Thursday. Materials consistently provided support as precious metals strengthened, while technology stocks struggled amid global risk aversion and weak US earnings. Despite early-week losses following the RBA decision, stronger commodities and renewed optimism around US monetary easing have helped the market recover into the end of the week.

In Friday’s company news,

4DMedical secures $30m option underwriting to fund push toward profitability

4DMedical (ASX:4DX) has secured $30.2m in funding after entering an underwriting agreement with Bell Potter Securities to fully underwrite the exercise of its listed 4DXO options, which expire on 31 December. The deal guarantees full take-up of the options at $1.365 each, lifting the company’s pro forma cash balance to $63.7m as at 30 September 2025. Management said the funding provides sufficient capital to commercialise its CT:VQ™ cardiothoracic imaging software and support a push toward profitability, with growing interest from US academic medical centres positioning FY26 as a potential inflection year for sales traction.

Hazer technology selected for Whyalla clean-steel acquisition bid

Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) has entered a binding memorandum of understanding with M Resources to integrate its methane pyrolysis technology into a bid to acquire the Whyalla steelworks, positioning the process as a low-cost decarbonisation solution for steelmaking. The proposal would use Hazer’s technology to produce clean hydrogen for direct iron reduction and synthetic graphite for electric arc furnaces, supported by engineering partner KBR. The collaboration is exclusive to the Whyalla bid and aligns with state and federal plans to transform the region into a low-emissions steelmaking hub, with potential to scale into other jurisdictions if successful.

EBR completes first implant in totally leadless CRT feasibility study

EBR Systems (ASX:EBR) has completed the first patient enrolment and implant in its Totally Leadless CRT (TLC-AU) feasibility study, marking a strategic step toward expanding the use of its WiSE® wireless pacing system as a first-line therapy. The procedure was performed in Brisbane using the WiSE system alongside an Abbott Aveir leadless pacemaker, targeting newly diagnosed heart-failure patients requiring cardiac resynchronisation therapy. The TLC-AU study will enrol 20–40 patients across multiple Australian centres and could significantly expand EBR’s addressable market, as de novo patients account for around 75% of global CRT demand.