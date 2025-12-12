Robex Resources (RXR) Commences Operations at Kiniéro Gold Project

Robex Resources Inc. (RXR), a West African gold producer and developer, has announced the commencement of operations at its Kiniéro Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. The company delivered the first ore to the Kiniéro mill as part of commissioning activities. This milestone keeps the project on track for its first gold pour, expected in December 2025. Robex aims to become West Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer.

The processing plant’s commissioning is progressing as planned, with mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation systems performing in accordance with design expectations. The ramp-up to commercial production at Kiniéro is targeted for the first quarter of 2026. These advancements signify substantial progress towards achieving Robex’s strategic objectives in the region.

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and CEO of Robex Resources, stated that the delivery of the first ore to the Kiniéro plant marks a significant step closer to achieving the project’s first gold pour this month. He further added that the company looks forward to providing additional updates from the project in the coming weeks, as it approaches commercial production. Robex is dedicated to advancing the Kiniéro Gold Project and solidifying its position in the West African gold market.

The company has included figures showing the first ore being delivered to the Kiniéro mill as part of the commissioning activities. This development demonstrates the company’s commitment to its growth strategy and operational excellence within the gold production sector.