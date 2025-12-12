Medallion Metals (MM8) Trading Halt Briefly Lifted in Error

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX: MM8) experienced an unexpected disruption to its trading halt on Friday, December 12, 2025. Medallion Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing gold and base metal deposits. The company’s primary focus is its Ravensthorpe project in Western Australia.

According to an announcement issued by the ASX, the trading halt in MM8 securities was inadvertently lifted at approximately 10:28 AM AEDT. The ASX acknowledged that this lifting of the halt occurred in error. The trading halt had originally been requested by Medallion Metals on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Following the mistaken lifting of the trading halt, the ASX paused trading in MM8 shares. Subsequently, trading has been halted again to align with Medallion Metals’ initial request. The ASX has not provided further details regarding the reason for the original trading halt request by MM8. The matter was addressed and resolved by ASX Compliance.