APC Minerals Entitlement Offer Now Open

APC Minerals Limited (ASX: APC) has announced that its pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer is now open. APC Minerals is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s projects include base metals and gold. The entitlement offer, previously announced on December 2, 2025, involves an issue of thirteen shares for every eleven shares held by shareholders registered on the record date. The issue price is $0.004 per share, aiming to raise up to $1,384,776 before costs.

The offer document related to the entitlement offer has been lodged with the ASX and is accessible on both the ASX and APC Minerals websites. According to the company, further details regarding the offer are also available on the ASX website. Eligible shareholders are advised to review these documents for comprehensive information about the offer and its terms.

APC Minerals has dispatched a letter to eligible shareholders, providing details on how to accept the offer. To reduce costs, APC Minerals will not be printing or dispatching hard copies of the offer document or entitlement and acceptance forms. Instead, an electronic copy of the offer document and each eligible shareholder’s entitlement and acceptance form is available online.

Eligible shareholders can access their personalized forms using their Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN) from their latest holding statement, along with their postcode, via a link provided by the company. Shareholders with questions are encouraged to contact their financial advisor or Michael Fry, APC’s Company Secretary, for assistance. This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary.