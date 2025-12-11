4DMedical Secures $30.2 Million Funding Boost

Medical technology company 4DMedical has secured $30.2 million in funding through an underwriting agreement with Bell Potter Securities. This agreement ensures the exercise of all the company’s listed options. The move significantly strengthens 4DMedical’s financial position, lifting its pro forma cash balance to $63.7 million as of September 30. 4DMedical is a medical technology company that has created a four-dimensional imaging platform for understanding how air moves in and out of the lungs. Their XV Technology enables doctors to identify respiratory diseases earlier and with greater precision.

The agreement with Bell Potter guarantees that the underwriter will subscribe for any options not exercised by the expiry date of December 31. This covers approximately 14.2 million options valued at $19.25 million. To date, investors have already exercised 8 million options, demonstrating confidence in the company’s prospects.

4DMedical stated that this additional funding places the company in a strong position to leverage increasing interest in its CT:VQ technology. Several contract discussions are currently in progress, with calendar year 2026 anticipated to be a potentially transformative year for the company. The funding will support expansion and further development of their innovative lung imaging technology.